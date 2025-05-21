Sugano came away with a no-decision Wednesday, giving up two runs on five hits and a walk over six innings in an 8-4 extra-innings win over the Brewers. He struck out three.

The 35-year-old right-hander produced his fifth quality start of the season on 88 pitches (60 strikes), but he missed out on his fifth win when Felix Bautista blew his first save of the year in the ninth. Sugano will take a 3.07 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 32:10 K:BB through 58.2 innings into his next start, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Cardinals.