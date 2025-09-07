Sugano was removed from Sunday's start against the Dodgers due to right foot discomfort, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The right-hander surrendered four earned runs on seven hits -- including three home runs -- across his first three innings before being struck by a comebacker in the fourth inning, which ended his day. Sugano limped off the field after the incident and should be considered day-to-day as he continues to be evaluated.