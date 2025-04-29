Sugano (3-1) allowed five hits and a walk over five shutout frames Monday, striking out eight and earning a win against the Yankees.

Sugano had to work around a few threats but still delivered his most impressive fantasy performance of the season. He nearly doubled his season strikeout total with Monday's outing and now owns a 17:6 K:BB through 33 innings. Sugano threw 59 of 95 pitches for strikes and generated 17 whiffs, including nine with his splitter. He'll carry a 3.00 ERA into his next matchup, which is expected to be this weekend at home against the Royals.