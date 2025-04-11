Sugano will not make his scheduled start Friday against the Blue Jays, as the game has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader July 29, so either Sugano, Cade Povich or perhaps Charlie Morton could be skipped this weekend. Sugano picked up his first career big-league win his last time out when he threw 5.1 innings of one-run ball in Kansas City, fanning four while walking one.