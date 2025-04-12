Sugano didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's game against the Blue Jays. He allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks across 4.2 innings.

Sugano gave up a run in each of the first three innings of Saturday's game, including a solo home run to Anthony Santandar in the third frame. Sugano wasn't able to record a strikeout and was one out shy from being eligible to factor into the decision. The Japanese right-hander has begun his major-league career with a 3.86 ERA and 1.57 WHIP across 14 innings while recording only five strikeouts. Sugano is slated to pitch next week against the Guardians at home, when he'll look to capture his second win of 2025.