Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino confirmed that Sugano (foot) will start Saturday's game against the Blue Jays in Toronto, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

During his most recent start in this past Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Dodgers, Sugano was forced out in the top of the fourth inning after being struck on the right foot by a comebacker. Fortunately for the Orioles, the right-hander avoided any fractures on his foot and didn't experience extensive swelling either, putting him on track to make his next start this weekend on his usual five days' rest. Since the All-Star break, Sugano has gone 3-3 with a 4.67 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 37:13 K:BB in 44.1 innings over his nine starts.