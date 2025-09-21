Sugano (10-9) took the loss against the Yankees on Saturday, allowing four runs on six hits and one walk with three strikeouts over three innings.

Sugano allowed a three-run homer in the first inning and a solo shot in the third while generating just seven whiffs on 87 pitches. The 35-year-old has allowed four runs or more in four of his past five starts and has been limited to only three frames in two of his three September outings. He owns a 4.54 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 103:36 K:BB across 152.2 innings and lines up to close his campaign in a road rematch with the Yankees next weekend.