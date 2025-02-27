Sugano gave up two hits and a walk over two scoreless innings during his Grapefruit League debut against the Pirates on Wednesday.

The Orioles anticipated Sugano throwing 35-to-40 pitches during his first spring outing, but the 35-year-old righty was able to get through his scheduled two innings in just 28 pitches -- 17 of which were strikes. He said after the game that he was primarily focused on getting used to pitching in a new environment and communicating with his catcher, and he'll look to work more on pitch sequencing during his next start, per Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com. Sugano is expected to open the year in Baltimore's starting rotation after turning in a 1.67 ERA and 0.95 WHIP over 156.2 innings in Japan last season.