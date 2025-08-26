Sugano (10-6) took the loss Monday against Boston, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out six.

Although Sugano recorded his most punchouts since July 27 against the Rockies, the four runs given up were his most since July 2 in Texas. The Japanese right-hander has been shaky at times since the beginning of June, turning in a 4.79 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 56:24 K:BB across his last 73.1 frames (14 starts). Sugano's lack of strikeout upside should continue to limit his fantasy value to close out the year, though he'll hang onto streaming appeal this weekend at pitcher-friendly Oracle Park against the Giants .