Lakins (elbow) moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday and allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out a batter in his three-inning appearance for the affiliate.

Lakins has already spent more than the minimum 60 days on the injured list, and based on his workload Sunday, he appears equipped to handle a multi-inning role out of the Baltimore bullpen. He could be a candidate to be activated Thursday, when the 26-man roster expands to 28.