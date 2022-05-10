The Orioles recalled Lakins from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.
Lakins never reported to Norfolk after he was optioned to the affiliate following Sunday's doubleheader, as he was instead included on the Orioles' taxi squad ahead of their three-game series in St. Louis. He'll end up rejoining the 26-man active roster after fellow reliever Jorge Lopez (personal) was placed on the bereavement list. Lopez is expected to miss at least the next three games, but if he rejoins the Orioles this weekend in Detroit, Lakins will be the logical candidate to move back off the active roster.