Lakins (1-4) was handed the loss Friday against the Yankees after allowing one run on one hit while striking out two over 1.2 innings.

Lakins relieved Cole Suslser with one out and two men on in the seventh and promptly served up a three-run homer to Gio Urshela to give the Yankees a 5-4 lead. The 27-year-old had not allowed an earned run in his first nine appearances this season but has since given up six runs over his last 4.1 innings and now owns a 4.38 ERA.