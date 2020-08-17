Lakins (2-1) allowed one unearned run on no hits and two walks while failing to record a strikeout over two-thirds of an inning as he was charged with the loss Sunday against the Nationals.

Although Lakins struggled with command Sunday as only seven of his 18 pitches were strikes, he nearly got out of the eighth inning unscathed. However, an error allowed the go-ahead run to cross the plate and put Lakins in line for his first loss of the season. The right-hander carries a 2.70 ERA and 11:2 K:BB over 10 innings during nine relief appearances this year.