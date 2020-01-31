Play

Lakins was claimed off waivers by the Orioles on Friday.

Lakins joins his third team of the offseason, having opened it with the Red Sox and having been traded to the Cubs for cash earlier in January. Lakins threw 23.1 innings in his debut for Boston last season, posting a 3.86 ERA but a modest 17.7 percent strike rate. His path to playing time in Baltimore will be considerably easier than it was in Boston or Chicago.

