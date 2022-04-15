Lakins' contract was selected by the Orioles on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Lakins failed to win a spot on Baltimore's Opening Day roster this year, but he'll now join the major-league club after John Means (elbow) was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday. Lakins made 24 appearances (one start) in the majors last year and posted a 5.79 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in 28 innings.
