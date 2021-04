Lakins (1-0) pitched a perfect seventh inning, striking out one to earn the win against the Rangers on Saturday.

The Orioles took the lead with Lakins on the mound and never looked back. After being called up on April 13, Lakins provided three perfect innings in three different relief appearances, striking out three. The 26-year-old has done everything the Orioles had asked him to so far in the big leagues.