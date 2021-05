Lakins (1-3) took the 5-2 loss against Seattle on Tuesday, allowing a single and two walks before being removed.

Lakins entered the eighth in a tight 1-1 game and proceeded to load the bases before Tanner Scott allowed all three runners to score on a sacrifice fly and grand slam. All five runs Lakins has surrendered on the year have come during his last two appearances and he'll likely need to regain manager Brandon Hyde's trust to warrant use in a similar role again.