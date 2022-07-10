The Orioles transferred Lakins (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday.

Lakins has been on the injured list since May 20 and wasn't on track to return before the All-Star break, so the Orioles opted to move him to the 60-day IL in order to free up a spot on the 40-man roster for right-handed reliever Rico Garcia. Though he'll be eligible to return immediately after the All-Star break, Lakins has yet to begin a minor-league rehab assignment, so his absence could end up stretching into August.