Lakins was returned to Triple-A Norfolk following Sunday's doubleheader against the Royals, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Lakins served as the 27th man during Sunday's twin bill, but he didn't appear in either game. The right-hander has posted a 9.72 ERA and 1.92 WHIP in 8.1 innings over five relief appearances in the majors this year, and he'll attempt to sort things out in Norfolk.