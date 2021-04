The Orioles recalled Lakins from their alternate site ahead of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Mariners.

Lakins will be designated as the 27th man for the twin bill, so he'll likely be headed back to the alternate site after the pair of games are completed. The 26-year-old right-hander appeared in 22 games out of the Baltimore bullpen in 2020, posting a 2.81 ERA and 1.48 WHIP.