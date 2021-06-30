Lakins was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with pain in his right elbow.
Lakins exited Tuesday's contest with right elbow discomfort and will be sidelined for at least the next 10 days. It's unclear if he'll spend more than the minimum on the shelf since the specifics of the injury have yet to be disclosed.
