Lakins was removed from Tuesday's game against the Astros with an apparent injury, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The right-hander was lifted during the second inning after being visited by the athletic trainer. Lakins was only expected to cover a few frames Tuesday, and he gave up a run on three walks and a hit with zero strikeouts before exiting the contest. He should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status.