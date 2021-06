Lakins was removed from Tuesday's game against the Astros with right elbow discomfort, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander covered 1.2 innings and surrendered a run on three walks and a hit prior to his exit. Lakins was likely to be unavailable for a couple days regardless after throwing 40 pitching, and he should be considered day-to-day as he continues to be evaluated.