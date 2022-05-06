Lakins was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Lakins struggled through five relief appearances during his time on the team, giving up nine runs on 12 hits and four walks in 8.1 innings of work. His roster spot will be taken by Logan Allen, who was claimed off waivers from Cleveland.
