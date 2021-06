Lakins was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk following Sunday's loss to the Rays, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Lakins was recalled to the Orioles on June 4 He'll now return to Norfolk after allowing four runs across four innings in his latest stint with the big club. Despite his demotion Sunday, the right-hander should be a candidate to return to the Baltimore bullpen later this summer.