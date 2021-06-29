Lakins is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Astros, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

Lakins will step in as the Orioles' No. 5 starter in place of Dean Kremer, who was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk after recording just one out while giving up six runs in his most recent start June 24. The Orioles turned to Lakins in lone relief in that game, and the right-hander was supremely effective, tossing four scoreless innings while permitting only one hit. Lakins, who will be celebrating his 27th birthday Tuesday, will be picking up his first start since 2019, when he was a member of the Red Sox. Since he only tossed 42 pitches in his last outing, Lakins likely won't be asked to work deep into Tuesday's start, so Alexander Wells could end up piggybacking him if the Orioles need a reliever to eat multiple innings.