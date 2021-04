Lakins pitched a scoreless seventh inning with one walk and no strikeouts to earn a hold in Monday's 4-2 win over the Yankees.

Lakins continued his strong start to the year with a nearly clean inning Monday. He's allowed just one unearned run in seven appearances this season. The right-hander has a 0.84 WHIP, 5:4 K:BB and 1-1 record through seven innings. Monday was his first hold of the year, which could mean he's in line for more high-leverage work.