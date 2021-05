Lakins was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk after Saturday's doubleheader against the White Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The 26-year-old served as the 27th player for Saturday's twin bill and will return to Triple-A after delivering 1.1 scoreless frames in Game 1. Lakins has a 6.75 ERA in 17 appearances in the majors this season.