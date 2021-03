Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Wednesday that Lakins will be optioned to the minors, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Lakins posted a 2.81 ERA and 1.48 WHIP in 25.2 innings during 22 starts in the 2020 season, but he struggled this spring with an 8.59 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 7.1 innings. As a result, the 26-year-old will begin the year at Triple-A Norfolk but should be one of the top options to be called up if the Orioles need bullpen depth in 2021.