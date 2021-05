Lakins was recalled as the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader against the White Sox.

Lakins was sent to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, but he'll return to the big-league club for Saturday's twin bill. The right-hander will provide bullpen depth after he posted a 7.36 ERA in 14.2 innings in the majors to begin the year, and he'll likely return to Triple-A Norfolk after Saturday's doubleheader.