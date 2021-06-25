Lakins allowed a hit and struck out three over four innings in Thursday's 9-0 loss to Toronto.

Lakins was the most effective of the four pitchers Baltimore used in the lopsided loss. He needed only 42 pitches (28 strikes) to complete his longest outing of the season. Lakins hasn't worked as a starter frequently -- he operated as a starter at the Double-A level in 2017, but has mostly been a reliever in higher levels of baseball. The 26-year-old has a 5.81 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 24:14 K:BB across 26.1 innings this year. He's added three holds and a 1-4 record in a low-leverage role.