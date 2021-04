Lakins (1-1) allowed a run on a hit and two walks with one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning to take the loss Sunday versus the Rangers.

Lakins didn't help his cause much by throwing two wild pitches and loading the bases in his appearance. This was the first time the right-hander allowed a run this season in four outings. He's added four strikeouts in 3.2 innings and will likely feature more frequently in middle-relief assignments.