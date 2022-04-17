Lakins (0-1) allowed four runs on five hits and a walk in one inning, taking the loss versus the Yankees on Saturday.

Lakins entered the game after a weather delay, and the Yankees promptly pummeled him. Josh Donaldson dealt the biggest blow with a two-run home run. That's not a great season debut for Lakins, who struggled to a 5.79 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 24:17 K:BB in 28 innings last year. He's been a reliever for most of his time at the upper levels of the minors, so he'll probably be limited to a multi-inning role while with the Orioles this season.