Lakins (1-2) was tagged with the loss Sunday against the Athletics after giving up two runs on two hits and a walk across two-thirds of an inning. He didn't strike out anyone and also gave up a home run.

Lakins entered the game in the bottom of the eighth inning with one out and a 5-5 tie in the score, but the right-hander was absolutely woeful -- he retired Elvis Andrus on a groundout, but he allowed a two-run shot to Ramon Laureano and walked Sean Murphy before eventually shutting the door against Matt Olson. Lakins hadn't allowed earned runs in any of his previous nine appearances, but the wheels came off in this one and paid a steep price for it.