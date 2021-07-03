Lakins (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Saturday.
Lakins was removed from Tuesday's game versus Houston with elbow pain, and manager Brandon Hyde later revealed it to be a significant injury. With this move, Lakins will not be eligible to return until late August. His spot on the 40-man roster was filled when Baltimore acquired Kelvin Gutierrez from Kansas City for cash considerations.
More News
-
Orioles' Travis Lakins: Dealing with significant injury•
-
Orioles' Travis Lakins: Lands on injured list•
-
Orioles' Travis Lakins: Managing elbow discomfort•
-
Orioles' Travis Lakins: Leaves with injury•
-
Orioles' Travis Lakins: Picking up first start since 2019•
-
Orioles' Travis Lakins: Solid across four innings•