Lakins underwent successful surgery to fix a recurrent olecranon stress fracture in his right elbow Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Lakins was placed on the 10-day injured list June 30 and was later transferred to the 60-day IL on July 3. He'll become eligible to be activated August 29, though it's currently not clear if he's expected to be fully recovered from the procedure at that point. Lakins posted a 5.79 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 24:17 K:BB across 24 appearances (one start) prior to suffering the injury.
