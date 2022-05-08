The Orioles recalled Lakins from Triple-A Norfolk ahead of Sunday's doubleheader with the Royals.
Lakins will provide the Orioles with an extra arm out of the bullpen for the twin bill, but he'll likely be bound for Norfolk at the conclusion of the doubleheader. The right-hander has previously made five appearances for Baltimore this season, covering 8.1 innings while giving up nine earned runs on 12 hits and four walks.
More News
-
Orioles' Travis Lakins: Optioned off roster•
-
Orioles' Travis Lakins: Works three innings•
-
Orioles' Travis Lakins: Takes loss in season debut•
-
Orioles' Travis Lakins: Contract selected by Baltimore•
-
Orioles' Travis Lakins: Reassigned to minor-league camp•
-
Orioles' Travis Lakins: Healthy for spring camp•