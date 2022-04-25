Lakins allowed a run on one hit and a walk with two strikeouts in three innings in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Angels.

Chris Ellis (shoulder) exited his start with the bases loaded before he could record an out. Lakins was brought into the game on fairly short notice, and he immediately gave up a grand slam to Jo Adell before throwing three hitless innings after that. The Orioles' rotation is already in shambles with John Means (elbow) out for the year and Dean Kremer (oblique) hurt early on. Lakins hasn't regularly worked as a starter in the minors since 2017, but he could be an option to either open games or serve as a piggyback reliever. The right-hander is 0-1 with five runs allowed in five innings across three appearances this season.