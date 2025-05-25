The Orioles returned Rogers to Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports. Rogers pitched 6.1 scoreless innings in a no-decision against Boston in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader, allowing two hits and recording five strikeouts without issuing any walks.

Rogers posted an ugly 8.10 ERA across four starts with Triple-A Norfolk prior to being called up Saturday, but none of those struggles showed up in his MLB season debut. The southpaw allowed just two hits -- both singles -- and threw 56 of 87 pitches for strikes while recording a first-pitch strike to 18 of the 22 batters he faced. The effort wasn't rewarded with a victory -- neither team scored until the eighth frame -- but it may result in Rogers getting more opportunities in the rotation in the near future. Rogers' move back to Triple-A following Saturday's outing was a result of him being summoned as the 27th man for the twin bill, and Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun suggests that the hurler has a good chance of being called up again next week to potentially make another start.