Rogers (2-0) earned the win Sunday in Atlanta, allowing four hits and two walks over 6.2 scoreless innings. He struck out six.

Rogers gave up a leadoff infield single to Jurickson Profar to start the game before holding Atlanta without another hit until the sixth inning. It was another excellent outing for Rogers, who's allowed just two runs across 20 innings in his last two starts. The southpaw lowered his ERA to 1.57 with a 0.87 WHIP and 24:8 K:BB through his first five starts (28.2 innings) this season. Rogers is currently lined up for a home matchup with the Marlins, his former team, in his next outing.