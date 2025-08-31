Rogers (8-2) earned the win over San Francisco on Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and no walks while striking out five batters over seven innings.

The only run Rogers allowed Saturday came on a Willy Adames home run in the first inning. The veteran southpaw was otherwise dominant, surrendering just four additional hits, all of which were singles. At this point, Rogers' campaign has to be considered among the best stories in MLB; after posting an ERA no better than 4.00 over his previous three seasons, he's at a minuscule 1.39 ERA across 14 starts spanning 90.1 innings. Per Jake Rill of MLB.com, that mark is the lowest by any Baltimore pitcher through 14 starts in a season, besting Jim Palmer's 1.51 mark in 1975.