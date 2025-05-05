Rogers (knee) made his third minor-league rehab start Sunday for Triple-A Norfolk, allowing three runs on four hits and no walks with four strikeouts over three innings, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Rogers continues to struggle in the minors, producing a 10.57 ERA, 2.09 WHIP and .364 opponent batting average over 7.2 innings during his assignment. A right knee subluxation prevented the left-hander from participating in spring training, but he was able to build up to 61 pitches Sunday and could become an option for the Orioles sometime in mid-to-late May. However, Rogers will likely need to sharpen up his mechanics before the major-league club even considers him a realistic possibility, as he also limped to a 7.11 ERA, 1.84 WHIP and 12:10 K:BB across 19 regular-season innings after landing in Baltimore at last year's trade deadline.