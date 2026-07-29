Orioles' Trevor Rogers: Escapes with no-decision Wednesday

Rogers didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 10-9 extra-innings win over the Tigers, coughing up seven runs (four earned) on eight hits over six innings. He struck out six without walking a batter.

An anticipated pitchers' duel with Tarik Skubal never materialized, and while Rogers' defense did him no favors, he also got hit hard as half of the hits off him went for extra bases. The Baltimore southpaw left the game after 94 pitches (69 strikes) with his team in a 7-0 hole, but the Detroit bullpen imploded once Skubal made his own exit. It was the first time since June 9 that Rogers had been tagged for more than two earned runs, and even after Wednesday's outing he sports a 1.99 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 45:12 K:BB in 49.2 innings over his last eight starts. He lines up to make his next trip to the mound at home next week against the Angels.