Rogers (9-9) took the loss Thursday against the Cardinals, allowing six runs on seven hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out seven.

Five of the runs charged to Rogers came via the long ball -- the lefty gave up a three-run shot to Blaze Jordan in the second inning before Ramon Urias added a two-run blast in the fourth. Coming into the day, Rogers had held opponents to three runs or fewer in 13 of his previous 14 outings, posting a 2.57 ERA across 84 innings in that span. Overall, Rogers' ERA sits at 4.38 across 25 starts (137.2 innings) this season with a 1.25 WHIP and 121:37 K:BB. He'll look to bounce back his next time out, currently slated to come next week in Colorado.