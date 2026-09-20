Rogers (10-11) took the loss Saturday as the Orioles fell 1-0 to the Brewers, allowing one run on three hits and one walk over eight innings. He struck out 10.

A Joey Ortiz triple in the second inning led to the only offense in the game, as Rogers came out on the wrong end of the decision despite delivering one of his best performances of the season. The lefty tossed 72 of 99 pitches for strikes in his 15th quality start of the year, and eight of them have come in 12 outings since the All-Star break -- a stretch in which he's produced a 3.58 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and dazzling 84:8 K:BB in 75.1 innings. Rogers will wrap up his regular season with a road start next weekend against the Yankees.