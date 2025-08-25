Rogers (7-2) picked up the win Sunday against Houston, allowing one run on five hits and three walks across seven innings. He struck out nine.

Rogers' stretch of outstanding play continued against Houston, allowing fewer than two runs for a sixth straight start. He's completed at least seven innings in five of those appearances, owning a 1.07 ERA and a 41:7 K:BB across 42 innings during that stretch. The left-hander has a 1.40 ERA in 83.1 innings this season. He hasn't posted a sub-4.00 ERA since the 2021 campaign. Rogers will look to keep rolling in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled to come in San Francisco.