Orioles' Trevor Rogers: Fans six in another no-decision

Rogers didn't factor into the decision Friday against Atlanta after allowing two runs on six hits while striking out six across seven innings.

Rogers has been tagged with the loss just once in his last nine starts since the beginning of June, a stretch in which he's gone 4-1 with an 1.80 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 45:14 K:BB across 55.0 innings. He's also allowed two or fewer earned runs in seven straight outings while notching six quality starts over that stretch. Rogers has been mentioned as an intriguing trade candidate ahead of the Aug. 3 deadline, but he remains in Baltimore for now, and his next start is scheduled to come against the Tigers on the road.