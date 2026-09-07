Rogers (10-9) notched the win against Cleveland on Monday, allowing one run on six hits and no walks in 7.1 innings. He struck out six.

Rogers emptied the tank for the Orioles on Monday amid a heated American League playoff race, throwing a season-high 104 pitches in a season-long outing. The left-hander has really turned his campaign around following a dismal start to the year, yielding two earned runs or fewer in 13 of his last 17 appearances since the beginning of June. He'll take a 4.15 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 138:37 K:BB over 151.2 innings into his next scheduled start in Toronto.