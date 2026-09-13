Rogers (10-10) took the loss against the Blue Jays on Sunday, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out five across six innings.

Rogers limited the Blue Jays to one run through four innings, but the 28-year-old southpaw's outing took a turn for the worst in the fifth, when he gave up consecutive homers to George Springer, Vladimir Guerrero and Kazuma Okamoto. It was the first time Rogers gave up three home runs in a start since Sept. 26, 2025 against the Yankees. He'll take a 4.22 ERA and 1.22 WHIP over 157.2 innings into his next start, tentatively slated for next weekend at home against the Brewers.