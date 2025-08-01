Rogers (4-2) took the loss Friday as the Orioles fell 1-0 to the Cubs, allowing one run on four hits over eight innings. He struck out eight without walking a batter.

The southpaw was brilliant once again, firing 68 of 88 pitches for strikes with 33 called or swinging strikes, but a second-inning sacrifice fly by Ian Happ proved to be all the offense Wrigley Field would see on the afternoon. Rogers has been a revelation for Baltimore since joining the rotation in mid-June, and over his last seven trips to the mound he's delivered six quality starts with a 1.13 ERA, 0.67 WHIP and 39:10 K:BB in 47.2 innings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road next week in Philadelphia.